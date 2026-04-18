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The $1.8 billion bet on the IPL ecosystem

Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:38 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 19:38 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIPLSpecialsBlackstone

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