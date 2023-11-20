The burden of being Dravid

Ahmedabad: Rahul Dravid will never scratch his Australian itch, or so it must have seemed to him in the aftermath of Sunday night.
The same nation that humbled him - the then vice-captain of the Indian team - at the 2003 World Cup, was at it again at the Narendra Modi stadium as the Indian coach watched his team lose to Australia in the World Cup final.
Hands on his hips with the face of someone who is oscillating between breaking down or burning in rage, Dravid tried to show his wards empathy.
And he probably did with his words and all the hugs which were going around, but his face was a picture of all things gone wrong so it most likely made little difference. In any case, everyone had their own battles to fight.
Dravid, the man for all moments, was on the edge. He arrived at the press conference without that ‘Jammy’ smile which he usually throws around when at ease. This was no moment for that.
He had the expression of a mourner, and he, of all the people at the venue, would know how much it hurts. Which is probably why he shied away from talking about the future.
Dravid’s contract came to an end when the last ball of the World Cup was bowled, and the winning runs were scored.
There is little or no reason to believe that he will avail an extension for his record as a coach hasn’t been particularly reflective of who he is or what he did during his illustrious career and with the developmental teams.
“I haven't thought about it. Again, I've just come off a game. I have no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this,” said Dravid in the post-match press conference. “Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point in time, I was completely focused on this campaign. I was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what will happen in the future.”
Under his leadership, India made the final of the World Test Championship, a T20 World Cup semifinal and the 50-over World Cup final.
While they didn’t walk away with silverware of note in those campaigns, one cannot argue that his presence has helped in the solidifying of one of the best One-Day International teams Indian cricket has had.
“To be honest, I don't know,” he said when asked about India not being able to cross the finish line in ICC events. “I've been involved in three now, one semifinal, and the World Test Championship, and this one as well. I just think we haven't played really well on the day. I mean, I thought we were a bit short in Adelaide in the semifinal. We lost the first day in the World Test Championship, unfortunately. We didn't bowl particularly well after Australia was three down there. And here we didn't bat well enough in the first. So, yeah, there's not one particular reason you can pin it down to.
“It's not that, I mean, I didn't feel at any stage going into this game that there were any nerves or the guys were intimidated by the game or they were concerned about the game. I think they were looking forward to it; we were excited about the game. I thought there was energy and the mental space the boys were in leading into this particular game was spot-on, terrific. Just on the day we probably didn't execute, and Australia played better than us.”
Some might argue that Dravid inherited a good team with great talent, and that’s partly true, but that would not be a fair characterisation of him or his offerings. Whatever else he might be, Dravid did his bit in the time he had.