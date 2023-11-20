The burden of being Dravid

“To be honest, I don't know,” he said when asked about India not being able to cross the finish line in ICC events. “I've been involved in three now, one semifinal, and the World Test Championship, and this one as well. I just think we haven't played really well on the day. I mean, I thought we were a bit short in Adelaide in the semifinal. We lost the first day in the World Test Championship, unfortunately. We didn't bowl particularly well after Australia was three down there. And here we didn't bat well enough in the first. So, yeah, there's not one particular reason you can pin it down to.