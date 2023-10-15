The greatest World Cup upsets

* 1983: Zimbabwe vs Australia The 1983 edition saw another upset when Zimbabwe suprised the cricketing world by upsetting Australia by 13 runs at Trent Bridge on their World Cup debut. Duncan Fletcher made 69 not out to help his side post 239 for six from their 60 overs. He also claimed 4/42 as the Australian side boasting of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson and Allan Border were restricted to 226 for seven.