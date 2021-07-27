'The Hundred' explained: What's different about this latest innovation in cricket?

Cricket has evolved over the years into different forms, and its newest format is 'The Hundred'. A lot of people may be wondering what this fresh, shortest version of cricket is all about. The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 100-ball cricket competition has been the talk of the town since it was officially announced in 2019.

The inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition, which features eight franchises with men's and women's teams in separate contests, began at the Oval on July 21.

So, here is what you need to know about 'The Hundred':

1. A total of 68 matches will be played over five weeks.

Read More: The Hundred experience will boost India women's World Cup hopes: BCCI

2. Each innings will have 100 balls, a major deviation from other formats of cricket.

3. The progression of each innings will be measured by balls instead of overs as is normally done in cricket.

4. The fielding side should change ends after 10 balls.

Also Read: I know Indian cricketers who want to play in 'The Hundred' and other leagues: Eoin Morgan

5. The bowlers will deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls and it will be decided by the captain.

6. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per match.

7. The powerplay will be the first 25 balls of a 100-ball innings.

8. Eight teams have been created from seven cities - Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire.

9. A men’s squad and women’s squad has been formed for each team.

10. Each team will have 15 players in total with a maximum of three overseas stars.

11. The team that tops the league table will qualify for the final directly.

12. The teams that finish on No.2 and No.3 in the league table will compete in an eliminator to qualify for the final.

13. Each match of The Hundred will last two and a half hours.

14. The eight venues where the tournament will be held are Lord’s, Kennington Oval, Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Sophia Garden, and The Rose Bowl.

How to watch in India: In India, one can watch it on the FanCode app and website.