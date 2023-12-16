The IMPACT of Impact Player rule

On the one hand, we are reducing the all-rounders already available to just batters while the future generation is encouraged to take up just batting. These are the twin problems -- lack of dependable all-rounders (like Pandya) or the absence of batters who can roll their arm around (like Yuvraj Singh or Virender Sehwag or the young Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly) -- that the Indian team has been facing for a few years when it comes to white-ball cricket. While it's unsound to attribute India's defeat to Australia in the World Cup final to the absence of a player like Pandya, it's possible that he could have made a difference either with the bat or the ball or both. India sorely missed a seventh batter (excluding Ravindra Jadeja) and a sixth bowler on the day.