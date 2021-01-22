The Lead: How injury-hit India team rose from the ashes at the Gabba

Injury-hit India team rose from the ashes to hold on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in one of the greatest Test victories against Australia. India scripted a story of grit, guts and glory at Brisbane Test as it scored 329 against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test in Brisbane, pulling off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988.

In a conversation, we talk about how stars of the series, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ajinkya Rahane and others took India from losing a match being bowled out for 36 runs to an emphatic victory in the fourth Test, widely considered, the best Test series win in Indian history.

Excerpt:

Sidney Kiran: Hello and welcome to another episode of DH Radio. Cricket fans in India couldn't have asked for a better New Year's gift than this. What a performance by the Indians, bruised, battered and struggling to field personnel in the final Test of a riveting series. We Indians or other India A that I should be saying, pulled off one of the biggest heists in cricket when they stunned a full strength of Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Every journalist and critics were immensely scrambling for words to describe the heroic show. Today, Roshan Thyagarajan and I talk about one of the finest series ever played between the two great cricketing nations. Hi, Roshan, how you doing?

Roshan Thyagarajan: Hi, Sidney. I'm good, man. Thank you.

Sidney: Firstly, so let's start off. I mean, the whole world was talking about this entire series, the series initially looked as if it might never take place. There were troubles before the series. Indians had problems with the bio-bubble. We didn't know if a match could happen in Brisbane. And both the nations are battling a pandemic and Australia now more so very stringent.

Tune in to the podcast to know more about the conversation.