Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

The not so easy state of being Dhruv Jurel

The 24-year-old Jurel, whose Army father Nem Chand was totally against him playing the sport like most middle-class families, is living that tough life.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 18:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 18:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketdhruv jurel

Follow us on :

Follow Us