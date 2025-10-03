The not so easy state of being Dhruv Jurel

<p>Ahmedabad: It’s not easy being Dhruv Jurel at the moment, although the wicketkeeper doesn’t openly exhibit any discomfort. Just like during the Mahendra Singh Dhoni era when a reserve stumper would get a chance to play only when the legend was unavailable, Jurel is able to don the India cap only if vice-captain Rishabh Pant is rendered hors de combat. It’s similar to what Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel endured for the better part of Dhoni’s illustrious career.</p>.<p>Mostly a part of the travelling jamboree as a back-up act, a chance to step onto the spotlight could come anytime, anywhere. One really needs to be on his toes always because a failure in that rare opportunity could further diminish his chances. Given the intense fight for various positions in a talent-loaded India where a couple of bad performances could push them down the pecking order, it’s extremely taxing — mentally and physically.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old Jurel, whose Army father Nem Chand was totally against him playing the sport like most middle-class families, is living that tough life. The Uttar Pradesh stumper, a soft-spoken man with a steely interior, however, is acing the challenge in exemplary style — be it keeping or batting.</p>.India vs West Indies: Jadeja and Jurel help hosts extend lead .<p>Initially not even in the picture, Jurel earned his maiden cap in the third Test of the home series against England in February 2024 following KS Bharat’s failure to step up and Ishaan Kishan’s exile due to disciplinary issues. Jurel grabbed it with both hands, scoring 46 in that game, followed by a game-changing 90 and 39 not out in the second Test. He only managed 15 in the third Test, but by then he’d already made a solid first impression.</p>.<p>Jurel gave another indication, not just of his talent but hunger and determination, with a confidence-inspiring 125 on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday. Well aware he will be warming the benches once Pant returns from his foot fracture for the South Africa series next month, Jurel showed how perennially prepared he is with a free-flowing 125 off 210 balls — his maiden Test century. Such has been his consistency, questions even popped up on social media — displayed by the host broadcaster — if Jurel could even earn his place in the team as a pure batter. Jurel has also been on the money behind the stumps too, latching up four catches and barely missing anything in the first innings.</p>.<p>“It’s a huge privilege even if you are not getting the chance, you are with the squad. How many get to be with the squad and how many play Test cricket? I am very happy that I am with the squad and if I am not playing the match, I keep working hard. I know one day I will get an opportunity and I have to be 100 percent ready to be able to deliver,” said Jurel, who celebrated his ton with a gun salute dedicated to his Havaldar father, at a press conference on Friday.</p>.<p>When asked how he manages to be always on cue despite being a back-up, Jurel said following the daily routines diligently and visualising before every game irrespective of whether he plays or not are the reasons behind his success. “Following my routines and disciplines, whatever I can do. Batting (in the nets), (training in the) gym, I have to remain disciplined. Sometimes I am not able to do that but I try to keep myself motivated to do more.</p>.<p>“I do a lot of visualisation whether I am playing or not. So when I play a match it doesn’t feel anything new. I know I’ve gone through this and what the feeling is like. I visualise everything, from walking in (to the middle) to taking stance.. everything. Nothing feels different. I am always prepared whether I am playing or not, I try to keep myself ready.”</p>.<p>Jurel is more than ready now to embrace the spotlight.</p>