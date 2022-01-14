The Pujara-Rahane dilemma: Time to look beyond tried and tested

A series that began in rousing fashion, amplifying hopes of a maiden South African conquest, ended in frustration for the Indians as a disciplined and determined Proteas rallied remarkably to keep their proud record alive.

While a largely inexperienced South Africa, marshalled brilliantly by skipper Dean Elgar, deserve plenty of plaudits for scripting a come-from-behind 2-1 series triumph, the Indians have only themselves to blame for letting slip a great opportunity of breaking another barrier. The batters should take a major share of the blame for the defeat with the under-fire duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the forefront of a shambolic show.

Pujara and Rahane came into the series on the back of a horror 2021 where the former scored 686 runs in 24 innings (29.82 average) and the latter a pathetic 411 runs in 21 innings (19.57). The duo had failed to score a century the entire 2021 and despite many talented young batters waiting in the wings, the selectors and team management chose to repose their faith on the seasoned duo for a demanding tour.

They were presented with another chance to regain their form. They failed in the opener but it was masked by the brilliant century of KL Rahul and India’s dominating win. Under-fire in the second Test where the mercury shot up further following single-digit first innings scores, the duo calmed the calls for their axing temporarily by scoring a half-century each. Pujara then audaciously uttered the cliche ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’.

Pujara managed to back it up partly by scoring 43 and 9 in the decider at Cape Town but Rahane’s show turned out to be another false dawn. Every time the pressure reaches a crescendo, Rahane manages to escape by making a noteworthy contribution. But that is soon followed by a series of poor scores which eventually ends up hurting the team.

Coach Rahul Dravid and rest of his management are just overseeing their second Test series and so far they’ve been extremely protective of Pujara and Rahane. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, the only coaching staff member from the previous Ravi Shastri regime to be retained, said the current management will offer ‘one extra chance to seniors rather than one less’ while Kohli felt transitions will happen only naturally and can’t be forced. Even Dravid said Rahane and Pujara are going through a lull most cricketers go through and it’s sad it is happening at the same time.

Yes, it’s only fair seasoned performers and match-winners are given a long rope to climb back from the abyss. But the rope extended to the duo is beyond comprehension. The duo is slipping continuously while trying to climb up and eventually bringing the team down. At the crease, Rahane doesn’t know whether to stride forward or stay back, play the ball or leave it, often failing to read the line and length. The rare occasion he looks set, he ends up playing a false shot or gets himself run-out. Rahane totalled 136 runs while Pujara made 124 this South Africa series, both looking vulnerable when the top-order has been shot out cheaply and the ball is new.

It’s time the selectors cut the rope and inject fresh blood who are waiting earnestly for their chance. Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century on debut at home against New Zealand last year, was in the squad for the South Africa series but could only warm the benches. Hanuma Vihari hasn’t been given a consistent run while Shubman Gill could be a good fit at the all-important No. 3 position. The left-handed Devdutt Padikkal, who has given a good account of his talent in the IPL, could be worth a try too. He’s young, a brilliant fielder and left-hander as well. Even bringing back Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the next big thing, or exploring Ruturaj Gaikwad isn’t a bad option.

Some of these youngsters grew under Dravid and with The Wall at the helm, it would be a great opportunity for them to attain the wings they are seeking.

