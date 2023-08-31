The three phases of India-Pakistan Asia Cup rivalry

Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the ODI version of the Asia Cup so far. In these games, India hold a slender lead over their arch-rivals with seven wins while Pakistan have won five times. Two of these games ended without result.

While the numbers tell that both sides have been really competitive against each other with India having a slight edge, it is not entirely true. The Indo-Pak encounters in this continental competition can be clearly seen in three phases with one side consistently dominating the other in phases.