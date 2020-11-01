There are lot of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer

There are lot of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 01 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 00:22 ist
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Credit: PTI Photo

A distraught Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there are too many "flaws" in their gameplan and execution as his side slumped to its fourth straight defeat, here on Saturday.

Following a nine-wicket thrashing by the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals now need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game to qualify for the Play-offs.

"There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive," Iyer tried to put up a brave front at the post-match presentation ceremony but hardly sounded convincing.

The DC skipper said that they are also not reading the pitches. "Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us."

The partnerships are also not happening for the Capitals, said Iyer.

"It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start."

He thought that a target of around 150 plus could have kept them in the fight.

"Openers being there, it was important to get a good start, once you get the momentum, you can build on later. I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets."

While they had been tinkering with their playing XI regularly, Iyer didn't rule out another set of changes for the final game while urging his team to show fearless approach.

"We will have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 