There is only one MSD, I am happy to be Dhruv: Jurel on comparisons with Dhoni

"Thank you so much Gavaskar sir for comparing me with Dhoni sir. But I want to say personally that no one can replicate what Dhoni sir has done," Jurel said at the 'India Today Conclave' here.

"There is only one Dhoni. Always was and always will be. For me, I just want to be Dhruv Jurel. Whatever I do, I want to do as Dhruv Jurel. But Dhoni sir is a legend and he will always remain like that," added the young wicketkeeper-batter.

Jurel called Tests the "purest" form of the game and said getting the India cap was a dream come true for him.

"It (getting the Test cap and getting the man of the match) hasn't yet sunk in. It was a pleasure to play Tests, the purest form of cricket. I was sure that I would play Test cricket some day and it has been a dream-come-true moment for me."

"I always wanted to play Tests. When I was playing U-19, my goal was to play 200 Tests, which I later realised was not possible," said the youngster, who at the age of 12, travelled alone to a cricket academy in Noida for training from his Agra home.

Jurel also dismissed comparisons between Test cricket and Indian Premier League as unrealistic.

"(For me) IPL has not reduced the love for (Test) cricket. When I got the baggy cap (India Test cap), it was a different feeling altogether. There is no contest whatsoever (between the two). Test cricket is at a different level," he said.