Third Test: Jadeja, Washington star as India bowl out New Zealand for 235

Left-arm spinner Jadeja returned with 5/65, while young off-spinner Washington bagged 4/81 as the visitors were bowled out in 65.4 overs after opting to bat.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 11:09 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 11:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew Zealand

