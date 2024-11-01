Third Test: New Zealand reach 92/3 vs India at lunch on day 1

<p>Mumbai: New Zealand reached 92 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test against India here on Friday.</p>.<p>India made an early breakthrough in the fourth over when pacer Akash Deep (1/22 in 5 overs) dismissed opener Devon Conway for 4 after New Zealand opted to bat.</p>.New Zealand opt to bat against India in third and final Test.<p>Young off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/26 in 8 overs) then maintained pressure, picking up two crucial wickets -- Tom Latham (28) and Rachin Ravindra (5).</p>.<p>Brief Scores: New Zealand 92/3 in 27 overs (Will Young 38 batting, Daryl Mitchell 11 batting; Washington Sundar 2/26).</p>