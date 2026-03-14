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This could be Dhoni's 'last season': Irfan Pathan

The 44-year-old has already joined the CSK camp in Chennai earlier this month and has been training alongside the squad led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:06 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLMS DhoniIrfan Pathan

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