This is something to be happy about after disappointing World Cup loss: Gaikwad on T20 series win

"I think it was important for all of us to express ourselves and enjoy the game. I think everyone pretty much took responsibility at every stage. So, we are really happy with the result, but there’s still one match to go."

Asked what was the discussion after the World Cup disappointment, Gaikwad, who was the vice-captain for the first three T20Is, said: 'The discussion was more or less to just be fearless and aggressive and back your instincts at every stage. There were 2-3 members from the World Cup squad who were with us.