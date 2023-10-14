Home
'This is Sparta': Netizens share their excitement for India-Pakistan World Cup match

Social media is abuzz with netizens posting their excitement for the match. Take a look at some of the posts on X.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 09:22 IST

All the cricket enthusiasts have their eyes set to the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Social media is abuzz with netizens posting their excitement for the match. 

The much anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan have never won against India in a World Cup match and the men in blue look to keep it that way, with special eyes on Virat Kohli who scored an unbeaten 122 the last time he faced Pakistan in Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill is back in the team after missing out previous matches due to illness and Indian fans can't keep calm about his much awaited return.

Take a look at some of the posts on X :

(Published 14 October 2023, 09:22 IST)
