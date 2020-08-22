This wouldn't be possible without your support: Khel Ratna winner Rohit Sharma thanks fans

Rohit Sharma dedicates Khel Ratna to fans, thanks them

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Aug 22 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 18:15 ist
India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them.

Rohit, along with paddler Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and para-athlete T Mariyappan were this year awarded the country's highest sporting honour.

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter.

Rohit is the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to receive the prestigious award.

"Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country.

"Since we are practising social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," said the man who hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England. 

