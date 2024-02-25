'Thodi thodi Hindi aati hai,' Shoaib Bashir's surprising response to Sarfaraz Khan

Moments where cricket players share light-hearted moments of the field is not something new. There have been instances where opposite team players have shared some fun moments.
Recently, a video where India batsman Sarfaraz Khan and England spinner Shoaib Bashir exchanged a fun conversation during the ongoing Test cricket is making rounds online.
When Bashir came on the field to bat, his response to Sarfaraz's comment talking about the chances of the English spinner not knowing Hindi caught the Indian batter off-guard.
Sarfaraz in Hindi said, "Isko Hindi bhi nahi aati hai badhiya chalo", which means he doesn't know Hindi.
To this Bashir, who completed his maiden Test fifer on Sunday, replied, "Thodi thodi aati hain Hindi", which means I understand Hindi a little bit.
Nobody on the field seemed to have anticipated this response.
In the match, England were all out for 145 in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 192 on day three of the fourth test in Ranchi on Sunday.
Zak Crawley (60) was England's top scorer, while Jonny Bairstow made 30.
India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5-51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-22) impressed with the ball.
India reached 40 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test.
Earlier in the day, off-spinner Bashir completed his maiden Test five-wicket haul which helped England take a 46-run lead in the first inning.
The hosts are 2-1 up in the five-test series.
