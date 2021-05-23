Three SL members test Covid+ ahead of Bangladesh match

Three in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for Covid-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh: Report

Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • May 23 2021, 10:45 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for Covid-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh here on Sunday, according to a report.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Friday. The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28.

"Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," ESPNcricinfo reported.

The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.

According to some other reports, Chaminda Vaas is the bowling coach in question, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

