The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Monday that three players have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the team's tour of England next month.

The PCB said leg-spinner Shadab Khan, fast bowler Haris Rauf and teenage batsman Haider Ali had tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms and would now go into self-isolation.

The first Test against England at Old Trafford is due to start on August 5.