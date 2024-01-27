Three 'Vs' to the fore as Karnataka stay ahead

Bengaluru: Karnataka debutants Hardik Raj and Shashi Kumar, all of 17 and 21-years-old respectively, must have watched in awe as the seasoned trio of V Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar combined to form a potent force unit that put the team in a good position for a full set of points against Tripura.
Even as the two young spinners bowled 20 overs between them, the pacers shouldered 59 overs between them and ended up picking up eight wickets to reduce Tripura to 198 for 9 in 79 overs on the second day of their Ranji Trophy tie at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College stadium in Agartala on Saturday.
Koushik picked up four wickets for 34 runs from 19 overs. The returning Kaverappa had two for 38 from 21 overs, and Vijaykumar was typically expensive in two for 64 from 19 overs.
Tripura still trail by 43 runs with Bikramjit Debnath unbeaten on 57 and No.11 Abhijit Sarkar milling about on 5. Karnataka are most likely to take the innings lead. Atter reducing Tripura to 37 for four wickets by the 24th over, Karnataka should have been in a better position.
"A few chances went abegging so we allowed a couple of partnerships to build. That's something that we are very aware of because we have done it in the past as well, but we're still in a good position," Karnataka head coach PV Shashikant told DH.
The coach also revealed that the conditions, which were foggy and damp for the most part of the day, is likely to play the same on the third day. In fact, there was a minor delay due to fog at the start of the game.
In conditions as fertile as this the likes of Koushik, Kaverappa and Vyshak were not going to miss out. The problem, however, is that Karnataka's catching and fielding this season hasn't been up to the mark. In being lackadaisical on the field, they have let slip advantage on a few crucial occasions.
Luckily for them, their bowlers have put them in a position where they can set their sights on six points. Better yet, should they mitigate the effects of the conditions and bat well, they could even be in line for the bonus point.
Even championship sides need a momentum-changer, and this could well be it for Karnataka.