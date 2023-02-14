Tickets 'sold out' for Delhi's first test in 5 years

Tickets for Delhi's first Test in more than five years 'sold out'

Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 16:06 ist
Mohammed Shami,celebrate with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Scott Boland during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia beginning here on Friday is set to be played in front of a packed house.

Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

Also Read — Media slate 'uncomprehending' Australia after Nagpur loss

The Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000.

A total of 24,000 tickets were put on sale while 8000 were distributed among the DDCA members, which is the norm. The remaining seats will be used for the dignitaries attending the game.

A section of the stands is also reserved for families providing security for the game.

The series opener in Nagpur also attracted a healthy crowd, making it a good advert for Test cricket.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Cricket
Sports News
Test cricket

What's Brewing

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

 