Tigers tame the Gill force

That worked out just as well for the Bangladeshis as they put on a healthy 265 for 8 in 50 overs on the back of an infallible Shakib Al Hasan’s 80 and Towhid Hridoy’s 54. The score, however, was largely because the Indians were playing as if they had no skin in the game. It’s true that the stakes were low, save for maybe pride, but as a world-class side, you can’t fall prey to complacency.