Tigers tame the Gill force

The term ‘dead rubber’ couldn’t have been more appropriate for a contest than it was for the inconsequential Super Four Asia Cup tie between India and Bangladesh at the R Premadasa stadium here on Friday.
In sharp contrast to the electric ambience of Thursday when Sri Lanka pulled off a thriller against Pakistan off the last ball, this international contest saw as many fans as one would see at a first-class game in India.
Save for a few Indians with their flags and shrill screams, the stadium had a sombre expression. Even those few fans eventually wore the mask of melancholy as India lost by six runs. In this setting, however, Shubman Gill became the poster child for batting minimalism as his effortless movements followed by an education in timing resulted in a sumptuous 121 from 133 balls, including eight fours and five sixes.
Still, India still couldn’t cross the line, finishing on 259 all out in 49.5 overs, despite a late charge from Axar Patel (42). But that, it would seem, hardly matters to them because they didn’t come into this game with the intention of competing full strength. They only wanted to give those who haven’t gotten enough playing time a chance to lumber up.
That worked out just as well for the Bangladeshis as they put on a healthy 265 for 8 in 50 overs on the back of an infallible Shakib Al Hasan’s 80 and Towhid Hridoy’s 54. The score, however, was largely because the Indians were playing as if they had no skin in the game. It’s true that the stakes were low, save for maybe pride, but as a world-class side, you can’t fall prey to complacency.
It began with the playing XI where India made five changes, which included a debut to Tilak Varma and waterboy duties to Virat Kohli.
While the rationale behind giving those who haven’t played a chance in the middle is a holistic one, it’s not prudent to meddle with the combination when you have only so many weeks left before the World Cup.
As for the cricket itself, it looked like the day was going to be done early with Bangladesh reaching a pedestrian 59 for 4 inside 15 overs.
Shakib then staged a typical rescue act, and he did it by waiting on the bad balls. Along the way, he was helped along by Hridoy, but it was Nasum Ahmed’s entertaining 44 and Mahedi Hasan’s quirky 29 not out that set things up for Bangladesh.
It eventually wasn’t enough, but the biggest irony of all was that a game of such insignificance became the only game this entire tournament (Sri Lankan leg) so far to go unaffected by the weather.