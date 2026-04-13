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Tim David fined for breaching code of conduct; Hardik Pandya penalised for slow over-rate

The IPL said in a statement that David was found to have breached the Article 2.4 of the IPL's code of conduct.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketHardik Pandya

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