<p>Bengaluru: A few days ago, Karnataka State Cricket Association officials, led by president Venkatesh Prasad, met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to propose an expansion plan for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The aim is to increase the venue’s capacity, which currently stands at around 34,000 spectators.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the KSCA set the renovation process in motion by issuing an Expression of Interest advertisement. The scope of work includes architectural and structural design, fan experience enhancement, crowd flow planning, and parking and traffic management, among other aspects.</p>.<p>While Prasad did not confirm a timeline for completion, he expressed hope that the project would be carried out during his tenure.</p>.<p>“We haven’t set a timeline for completing the renovation because it’s a lengthy process,” Prasad told DH. “We have to invite bids and hold multiple meetings to secure various approvals. It will take considerable time. But we are determined to transform the stadium, hopefully during my tenure.”</p>.Plan to increase Chinnaswamy Stadium capacity by 20,000: D K Shivakumar.<p>Prasad added that the plan is not a recent development but something he has been considering for years.</p>.<p>“It’s not that I’ve come into office now and want to make changes immediately,” he emphasised. “I’ve been thinking about this for the last 10 years. Even when I was pursuing my MBA in International Sports Management, I kept coming back to one thing -- the spectators. They are our biggest stakeholders, yet they have little say. The game is what it is because of them, and the least we can do is provide the best possible match experience at the stadium.</p>.<p>“The stadium is, of course, quite old. With due respect to those who built it, it needs to evolve. It was constructed in the 1970s with perhaps a vision for the next 50 years. But Bengaluru has grown beyond anyone’s imagination, so everything must evolve accordingly.</p>.<p>“Other legacy stadiums like Wankhede in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and MA Chidambaram in Chennai have undergone major renovations. It’s high time Chinnaswamy did too.</p>.<p>"So many facilities at the stadium look temporary and inadequate at the moment. Commentators' boxes, spectator amenities... All that needs to change, and that's the only constant." </p>