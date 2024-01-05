Titas, openers shine in India's big win over Australia in first T20I

Mumbai: India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the first women’s T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

Pacer Titas Sadhu took four wickets as the hosts bowled out the Australians for 141 in 19.2 overs and then chased down the target in 17.4 overs for a facile win.

Phoebe Litchfield was the top-scorer for the visitors with a 49.