To watch 'Goddess Mandhana', Chinese cricket fan from Beijing travels to watch India's matches

"I have been here for the past one and half years, I am doing business in fabrics. This is the first time we have watched a cricket match in China. Cricket is not played here in China but we watched cricket on Indian channels. We have a club called Hangzhou Cricket Club. We do practice every Sunday and even take part in tournaments in Hangzhou as well as in Shanghai."

Another Indian Manoj, hailing from Mumbai but now settled here with family since 2003, has a textile export business.