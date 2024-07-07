Today I batted with Gill's bat as I often do in pressure games: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek said playing with Gill’s bat has been a practice that he follows from the age-group cricket.

“Today, I played with his bat, so special thanks to the bat. It happened from the under-12 days, as whenever I play a pressure game I ask him for a bat.

“It had happened in the IPL as well. Today was no exception as it went well as it usually happens,” said Abhishek.

The left-hander also thanked former India batter Yuvraj Singh and his own father for the fearless cricket that he was able to play now.

“Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) has made a big contribution. I don’t consider myself as sixer-king or something like that. Special thanks to my dad for allowing me to play lofted shots.

“Generally, coaches don’t allow a young batter to hit lofted shots. But my dad always said if you wanted to play a lofted shot then it should go out of the ground. So, I wanted to follow that,” he elaborated.

So, was there pressure on him ahead of his T20I international debut, which he made in the first game here on Saturday.

“I think the IPL plays a big role in this (handling pressure). We did not feel much pressure when we came here to represent the country as debutants.

“Unfortunately, we didn't start well in the first match. But my mindset and approach were pretty much similar – to show the right intent.”

The 23-year-old was ousted in the opening over itself for a four-ball duck in the first match. But Abhishek it was not enough to transform his mindset or approach.