Toe injury rules Shadab out of South Africa tour

Toe injury rules Shadab out of remainder of South Africa tour

The PCB did not mention if Shadab would return home or remain with the touring squad

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 16:59 ist
Pakistan bowler Shadab Khan. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa tour due to a toe injury that will keep him out him out of action for four weeks.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that leg-spin batting all-rounder picked up the injury while batting during the second One-Day International against South Africa on Sunday.

The X-rays conducted following the match revealed an "intraarticular communicated fracture" though there is neither any displacement nor angulation, the PCB said.

"The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab."

The PCB did not mention if Shadab would return home or remain with the touring squad.

After the third and final ODI on April 7, Pakistan are scheduled to play a four-match T20 series, starting April 10.

Shadab has suffered a spate of injury problems in the last two years and had only recently recovered after missing the home series against Zimbabwe and SA.

He made a comeback in the postponed PSL 6 matches.

Earlier also he had suffered fitness problems on the tour of New Zealand after captaining Pakistan in the T20 series in NZ last November.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
South Africa
Cricket

What's Brewing

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 