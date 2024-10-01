Home
Ton-up Gyaan propels Deccan International School

Deccan International School rode on Gyaan's 114 and Vachan Jain's 66 to seal a 139-run win over SLS International Gurukul in the Under-16, Division III KM Ramprasad Shield tournament.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:18 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:18 IST
