Ton-up Gyaan propels Deccan International School

<p>Bengaluru: Deccan International School rode on Gyaan's 114 and Vachan Jain's 66 to seal a 139-run win over SLS International Gurukul in the Under-16, Division III KM Ramprasad Shield tournament here. </p>.<p><strong>Brief scores</strong>: Deccan International School: 275/2 in 28 overs (Gyaan 114, Shoure Karanth 39, Vachan Jain 66) bt SLS International Gurukul: 136/7 in 28 overs (Harshan 36; Vachan Jain 2-10).</p><p>Cambridge School, KR Puram: 71 all out in 13.5 overs (Prinith 31; Harshith 2-15, Ricky 4-8, Azad 2-13) lt to Zen International Public School: 72/6 in 16.3 overs (Sanjay 25; Prince Mahesh 3-23, Prinith 2-2).</p><p>Christ Nagar Public School, Anekal: 45 all out in 11.1 overs (Samarth Jhadav 2-11, Shuban 4-15) lt to National Public School, Kengeri: 46/3 in 5.4 overs (David 2-8).<br><br>Clarence Public School: 124/6 in 26 overs (Shrinandan 27, Tanav 27; Rathan 2-14, Nischal 2-16) lt to Jyothy Kendriya Vidyalaya: 125/5 in 17 overs (Rathan 51, Nischal 27; Mokshith 2-22, Tanay 3-19). </p>.<p>Alpine Public School: 220/3 in 21 overs (Anish 65, Shoaib 36, Sachit Galatagi 28) bt Sri Anupama Vidya Mandir: 70 all out in 14.5 overs (Chirag 3-11, Suyash 2-13).</p>.<p>Inventure Academy: 129/4 in 20 overs (Vedanth Sunil 54; Vallabh 4-23) lt to National Public School, Indiranagar. (Match was called off due to rain, NPS won by spin of coin). </p>.<p>Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidyamandir: 189/4 in 24 overs (Ruchitaksh Indrerkar 66; Shivamsh Shekar 3-18) bt Ryan International School: 106 all out in 17.5 overs (Anurag Saxena 56; Aaroosh Bilu 3-29, Shamanth Shurpali 2-28, Shridhar 3-13, Bhuvan Choudary 2-5).</p>.<p>Soundarya Central School: 96/2 in 13.2 overs (Vachan 57; Prashanth 2-17) bt Prarthana Central School. (Match was called off due to rain, Soundarya Central School won by spin of coin).</p>.<p>Vyasa International School: 147/8 in 30 overs (Pragalbha 75; Dishan 2-21, Sasmith 2-22, Aarav 2-23) lt to National Public School, Yeshwanthpur: 150/2 in 16.1 overs (Sasmith 82, Anirudh 31).</p>.<p>Gnanodhaya International School: 201/2 in 25 overs (Yogesh 102; Agneet 2-39) bt Nurture International School. (Match was called off due to rain, Gnanodhaya International School won by spin of coin).</p>.<p>Sri Chaitanya Techno School: 18/2 in 4.3 overs (Siddharth 2-5) bt St Joseph’s School. (Match was called off due to rain, Sri Chaitanya Techno School won by spin of coin).</p><p>Sri Vani Public School: 195/5 in 21 overs (Hruthvik 45, Yashwanth 73; Amogha 2-23) bt New Baldwin International School, Attibele: 65 all out in 18 overs (Hruthvik 2-13, Yashwanth 2-9).</p><p>Sri Aurobindo Memorial School: 213/7 in 30 overs (Arghya Chaudary 44, Siddhkataria 44; Varun 2-27, Thanush 2-46) bt New Baldwin International Residential School: 102 for all out in 20.4 overs (Thanush 26; Adishesh Anand 2-4, Kavan 3-15, Krishna Keshav 2-19).</p><p>Gopalan International School: 290/3 in 27 overs (Bhaasvan Sriesh 143, Dinesh Muthu 28, Raunak Paliwal 62; Namish Kar 2-38) bt Basil Woods International School: 18/2 in 4.4 overs (Raunak 2-7). (Match was called off due to rain, Gopalan International School won by spin of coin).</p><p>Vijaya Bharathi Vidyalaya: 128 all out in 21 overs (Ranjan 27; Girish 3-15, Arnava 3-23) lt to JSS Public School: 129/7 in 20.5 overs (Adarsh 67; Anvith Jain 4-33, Sudhanva 2-40).</p><p>Lilly Rose English School: 141 all out in 25.2 overs (Jasmit Singh 3-32, Sahasrajit Chandra 2-15, Arjun Pathi 2-29, Sidhant Kavl 3-12) lt to National Public School, Whitefield: 36 for no loss in 5 overs. (Match was called off due to rain, National Public School, Whitefield won by spin of coin).</p>