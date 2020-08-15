Top quotes and tweets by MS Dhoni

Former Indian Skipper M S Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in a recent Instagram post. Known for his cool-headedness on the field and ability to lead a team to victory by smashing sixes, he's won the hearts of many cricket fans with his lines.

Here's a few of them:

1. "I believe in giving more than 100 per cent on the field, and I don't really worry about the result. If there's great commitment on the field, that's victory for me," said Dhoni into his captaincy in 2008.

2. “Frankly, I never thought I would represent my country one day. Now I'm leading my country, so it's like a fairytale. I never thought I'd do these things. I lived in the moment, I kept working hard,” said the cricketer in 2011.

3. “Self-confidence has always been one of my good qualities. I am always very confident. It is in my nature to be confident, to be aggressive. And it applies in my batting as well as wicketkeeping,” said the then 24-year-old who counted Adam Gilchrist as an idol.

4. "I love being in the present. When I was playing for school, the only thing I wanted was to get selected for U-16 or U-19 district teams. When I was selected for the district I would think of the next level, getting selected for state side. I'm a person who lives in the moment," upon being asked about his future plans regarding the 2015 World cup.

5. “What needs to be done at the moment is more important than any of these emotions,” said the ever-pragmatic cricketer, famous for his ability to face pressure with grace.

In addition to these wisdom-packed lines, the fun-side of 'Mr Captain Cool' can be seen on his social media accounts. Here's a few tweets that bear witness to Dhoni's wit and humour:

Me and my wife in the same room but communicating via twitter — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) November 5, 2011

When you throw a baby in the air, she laughs because she knows you will catch her...THAT'S TRUST — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) December 8, 2011