Top seven moments of Mithali Raj's illustrious record-breaking career

As Mithali Raj announced on Wednesday retirement from all forms of international cricket, India’s women's cricket will not only miss her right-hand batting in the team line-up, but it will also miss her captaincy. She is one of the greatest female cricketers the world has seen.

Raj bows out of international cricket on a high note. Ranked No. 7 batter on the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, Raj ends her 23-year international career with 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50. She holds the record for most half-centuries in Women’s ODIs.

In 89 T20Is, Raj scored 2,364 runs, and 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries. Raj is a celebrated cricketer in a sport that is significantly male dominated.

Here is a look at her top moments—ones that etched her name in Cricket’s Hall of Fame.

1. Her debut against Ireland in 1999 was sensational; her score: 114 not out.

2. Her record-breaking 214 runs at Taunton in 2002 took India to a mighty 467 drawing with England—her score made her surpass the double century best of 209 runs by Karen Rolton.

3. She captained India during the 2005 ICC World Cup in South Africa, where the team reached the finals for the first time in history.

4. Raj’s match-winning half-century in 2014 made India’s Test victory against England at Wormsley a special one. Indian women’s cricket team had last played a Test match eight years before in 2006—them defeating England is considered a landmark victory.

5. Raj remains the highest scorer in Women's ODI history with 7,805 ODI runs. She first broke the record in the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017, scoring 409 runs in 9 matches and going past the record previously held by Charlotte Edwards.

6. Raj is also the youngest player—16 years old—to score a century in Women’s One-Day Internationals.

7. She also holds the record for the longest career in Women’s ODI. Moreover, she is the only female cricketer in the history of the game to play six 50-over World Cups and the record holder for most captained matches which stands at 155.

“I feel now is the perfect time to call (the) curtain on my playing career as the team is in capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright,” she said in the statement announcing her retirement.