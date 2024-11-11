Transition or no transition, seniors in team are incredibly hungry: Gautam Gambhir

<p>Mumbai: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday put up a stout defence of under-pressure skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, saying they are still "incredibly hungry" to perform and will bounce back in Australia. </p>.Ricky Ponting should be concerned about Australian cricket, not India's: Gautam Gambhir.<p>Gambhir also dismissed theories that he is under pressure after India's 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand.</p><p>"There are incredible people in the dressing room who have done a great job," Gambhir said during the pre-departure press conference.</p><p>When asked if he feels pressure like Duncan Fletcher's time when team was in transition, he replied: "I am not thinking about transition but the five Test matches. Transition or no transition, if that has to happen, will happen but I see some incredibly tough characters in that dressing room who are hungry to do well." </p>.<p>The coach informed that Jasprit Bumrah, as the designated vice-captain, will lead the side if in the series-opening Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for personal reasons.</p><p>He also said the team has options in KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the opener's slot. </p><p>The first Test starts in Perth on November 22.</p>