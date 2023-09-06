Truth be told! India's options are limited

It’s easy to imagine R Ashwin seething a while before going out to play division cricket or some such in Chennai to let out his frustration after he was left out of India’s provisional World Cup squad.
While it is a repeat of 2019, over the last few years Ashwin has reinvented himself as a formidable force in white-ball cricket, it’s a home World Cup so leaving out someone with 151 wickets from 113 games at an average of 33.49, an economy of 4.94 and a strike rate of 20.1 seems imprudent. At first.
Still, Ashwin can take solace from the fact that only six frontline off-spinners have ever featured in India’s squads in thirteen World Cups, including this one, since 1979.
There is still a chance Ashwin might have to be roped in because as of now all the spinners in the ranks are left-armers - two orthodox bowlers in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, and the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav - and the cut-off date for submitting the final squad is September 28.
It’s an unlikely scenario because Ashwin, though a handy bat, could become a liability on the field during a 50-over contest. Though he can get away with it in the shortest format to a degree, he could be found out in a long tournament like the World Cup with nine league games to be played across the length and breadth of the country before the semifinal and the final.
The other option is Washington Sundar, but the 23-year-old is part of a legion of players in the side who can’t help but get injured and hasn’t proven himself in this format with 16 wickets from as many games.
The case is worse for leg-spinners for only three have ever featured in a World Cup squad.
This time around there was a push from certain quarters to inject Yuzvendra Chahal in the provisional fifteen, but he isn’t the bowler he once was and lacks confidence. A leg-spinner without confidence may as well be left out, and that’s what the management has done.
Essentially, the team didn’t have a choice but to go with Axar, Jadeja and Kuldeep. It’s really the only option they had, and it helps that two out of those three are capable batters.
The chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said much the same during the press conference to unveil the squad, but he, consciously, made it out to sound like as if they had picked this side amid an abundance of talent. The truth is far from that.
Besides, except in 1996 which featured Anil Kumble, India have never really relied on a frontline spinner to get them through at World Cups held in the sub-continent.
Save for Yuvraj Singh, who is more a batter who can bowl, few spinners have been match-winners at World Cups for India.
Even in the case of Yuvraj, he happened to hit a purple patch during the 2011 World Cup where he scored 362 runs and his ‘pie-chuck(s)’ earned him 15 scalps. It was the kind of performance that would earn him a Player of the Series tag, but he was rarely as consistent as a spinner as he was during that phase.
What made the difference, however, is that India had seven spin options at hand in that squad, and three of them were frontline spinners, including Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla. The remaining four were Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj.
MS Dhoni didn’t bowl Sehwag, he was fairly old by then, nor did he rely on on Ashwin (20 overs) or Raina (2 overs) much if at all. It was Yuvraj (75 overs), Harbhajan (87 overs), Piyush (28 overs), and Yusuf (35) that Dhoni got 225 overs and 29 wickets out of them.
That’s roughly 38 overs more than the then-Indian skipper got out of Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra and S Sreesanth combined.
So, Agarkar’s remark, especially given the context of where the tournament is going to be held, doesn’t hold water.
Concerning as it might be, that’s a smaller problem compared to the one ‘specialisation’ presents. After all, winning World Cups is about getting a little extra out of everybody.
Kapil Dev was forced to do that in 1983. Dhoni had the luxury to do that in 2011. What about Rohit Sharma? Let’s just say Sri Lanka’s weather forecast hasn’t been so bleak.