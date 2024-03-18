Trying to hasten recovery during WC led to prolonged rehab, admits Hardik Pandya

"I had a recurrence. My injury kind of expanded more and the question was that 'do I want to represent India at 50 per cent?'. The answer was no, because India deserves better than that and I myself would not be able to justify the fact that I am coming (back) not completely ready," he said.

"From there, the whole focus was that that I will come back as soon as possible, but with injuries and something like the freak injury which I had, you have to give time.

"It is not something which goes away with physiotherapy, it is just natural body recovery which we need to do and obviously the whole MI thing came. I was sitting at home, working hard and this news came and it was even more special," Pandya added about his switch to MI from Gujarat Titans.

Pandya said he was back to full fitness around the time India played a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, but did not have enough opportunities to play.

The all-rounder was recently a part of the Reliance One team at the DY Patil T20 tournament, which marked his return to professional cricket after a the lay-off.

"When I got fit, the Afghanistan series (had) just started. I have been fit since then (but) there were no games to play," he said.

"When I got injured, I had no clue how bad it was. When I went for the scans, it just showed just a little niggle which would be fine. But as a couple of hours progressed, it showed the real picture – my ankle was swollen.

"I straight away went to the NCA next day to fasten my process and make sure that I come back. Again, we tried everyday making sure that I am available for the World Cup (end) and we had to take a call after the 12th day," he added.

Asked if Pandya will bowl in the IPL, the MI skipper replied in "affirmative".

Waiting for update on Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, MI head coach Mark Boucher said the team is waiting to hear from the Indian cricket board on the fitness status of star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

"We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on as it is sport," Boucher said.