Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

Twitter hails 'Lord' Shardul Thakur for explosive half century in 4th Test match

Thakur's 50 came off just 31 balls, the fastest half-century in a Test series by a batsmen on English soil

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2021, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 12:44 ist
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates reaching 50, the fastest ever test 50 scored at the Oval. Credit: AFP Photo

Shardul Thakur was India's ray of hope during the fourth Test match against England. While Team India got all-out for 191, it was Shardul's batting that helped India reach that respectable total.

Thakur's 50 came off just 31 balls, the fastest half-century in a Test series by a batsman on English soil. He managed 3 sixes and 7 boundaries in his short stint before getting out on a ball by Chris Woakes at 57(36). 

Thakur's batting sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some hailing him as the 'Lord.' Former cricketers and commentators all took to Twitter to celebrate his batting.

Twitterverse anointed him as 'Lord' with a flutter of hilarious memes.

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, wowed by Thakur's batting, said "Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be."

IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also appreciated Thakur's feat.

Harsha Bhogle said that Shardul was making a case for a bowling all-rounder at number 8. 

People also thronged the social media site with memes.

Prior to Thakur, England great Ian Botham had scored the fastest 50 in a Test in England against New Zealand on 32 balls.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shardul Thakur
India vs England
Test match
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

You are not who you think you are

You are not who you think you are

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

Drug threatening vultures

Drug threatening vultures

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

 