Twitter hails 'Lord' Shardul Thakur for explosive half century in 4th Test match

Shardul Thakur was India's ray of hope during the fourth Test match against England. While Team India got all-out for 191, it was Shardul's batting that helped India reach that respectable total.
Thakur's 50 came off just 31 balls, the fastest half-century in a Test series by a batsman on English soil. He managed 3 sixes and 7 boundaries in his short stint before getting out on a ball by Chris Woakes at 57(36).
Thakur's batting sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some hailing him as the 'Lord.' Former cricketers and commentators all took to Twitter to celebrate his batting.
Twitterverse anointed him as 'Lord' with a flutter of hilarious memes.
Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, wowed by Thakur's batting, said "Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be."
Wowwwwww
Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be
Well played @imShard #lordthakur pic.twitter.com/x2VHQycLXh
— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021
IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also appreciated Thakur's feat.
जिंकलस रे, शार्दुल 🙌
What an innings! 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 2, 2021
Shardul Thakur appreciation tweet ❤️
📷- BCCI #ENGvIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dQ3B2l7lpl
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 2, 2021
Harsha Bhogle said that Shardul was making a case for a bowling all-rounder at number 8.
Really enjoyed watching Shardul bat. Yes, a hoick here and there but lots of excellent shots in between. Definitely making a case for a bowling all-rounder at no 8
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021
People also thronged the social media site with memes.
Lord Shardul 😇 pic.twitter.com/UEZDshVDx1
— Veroit Cuhli 🇮🇳 (@ImVcuhli) September 2, 2021
Lord Shardul sitting in front of Rahane, Pant & Pujara pic.twitter.com/0CSLN3A8L3
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) September 2, 2021
Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur
For India For CSK pic.twitter.com/zSXFgJfSSo
— Imabzkhan™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 2, 2021
Lord shardul they said very well said!
❤ pic.twitter.com/0TqV2p3nse
— shaurya Gupta (@shaurya_610) September 2, 2021
Hum toh aap ko bowler samaj rahe the aap tho Warrior nikley🙌💥
Lord Shardul#Shardulthakur #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oKVv6wIkCF
— Soumen (@IamSoumenbiswal) September 2, 2021
Lord Thakur this innings: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cL7NV6Wyzq
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 2, 2021
Prior to Thakur, England great Ian Botham had scored the fastest 50 in a Test in England against New Zealand on 32 balls.
