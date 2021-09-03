Twitter hails 'Lord' Shardul Thakur for explosive half century in 4th Test match

Shardul Thakur was India's ray of hope during the fourth Test match against England. While Team India got all-out for 191, it was Shardul's batting that helped India reach that respectable total.

Thakur's 50 came off just 31 balls, the fastest half-century in a Test series by a batsman on English soil. He managed 3 sixes and 7 boundaries in his short stint before getting out on a ball by Chris Woakes at 57(36).

Thakur's batting sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some hailing him as the 'Lord.' Former cricketers and commentators all took to Twitter to celebrate his batting.

Twitterverse anointed him as 'Lord' with a flutter of hilarious memes.

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, wowed by Thakur's batting, said "Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be."

Wowwwwww Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be Well played @imShard #lordthakur — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021

IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also appreciated Thakur's feat.

Harsha Bhogle said that Shardul was making a case for a bowling all-rounder at number 8.

Really enjoyed watching Shardul bat. Yes, a hoick here and there but lots of excellent shots in between. Definitely making a case for a bowling all-rounder at no 8 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

People also thronged the social media site with memes.

Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur

For India For CSK — Imabzkhan™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 2, 2021

— shaurya Gupta (@shaurya_610) September 2, 2021

Hum toh aap ko bowler samaj rahe the aap tho Warrior nikley🙌💥 Lord Shardul#Shardulthakur #ENGvIND — Soumen (@IamSoumenbiswal) September 2, 2021

Prior to Thakur, England great Ian Botham had scored the fastest 50 in a Test in England against New Zealand on 32 balls.