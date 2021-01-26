Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC

United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt were on Tuesday suspended by the ICC after they were found guilty of trying to fix matches during the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019.

Former UAE captain Naveed and top-order batsman Shaiman were found guilty of two offences each under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code after they exercised their right to a hearing before a tribunal.

"The pair remain suspended and sanctions will follow in due course," the ICC said in a statement following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

The two players were "party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019."

The duo is also guilty of "failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the (anti-corruption code)" at the same tournament.

Naveed, a seamer, was also found guilty of similar breaches during the T10 League in 2019, which followed the qualifier.

In October 2019, three UAE players, including Naveed and Shaiman, and a participant from Ajman were charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's anti-corruption rules and the players were provisionally suspended with immediate effect.