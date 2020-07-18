UAE emerges front runner to host IPL

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged the front-runner to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a marathon Apex Council meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday.

With the Covid-19 situation in India continuing to be grim, BCCI on more than occasion has hinted at moving the league out of the country with the UAE and Sri Lanka being two alternatives.

Salman Hanif, Dubai City’s Head of Cricket and Events, said on Friday that they are keeping all facilities ready, expecting the league to be shifted to the UAE.

With September-November being the only window for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, the BCCI is awaiting the cancellation of the T20 World Cup, scheduled from October 18-November 15 in Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold a meeting on Monday to decide on the event.

Domestic cricket

With the country battling the rising cases of coronavirus, the BCCI decided not to start the domestic season before December.

The domestic season, which traditionally begins late September or first week of October, is likely to see cancellation of one or two tournaments as the board would look to make up for the lost time and prioritise Ranji Trophy, the country’s premier domestic tournament.

While no final decision was taken in the meeting, the plan was on cards as Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI chief, had earlier said that the season will kick-start only when travelling is safe in India. It remains to be seen if the board decides to hold a shortened Ranji Trophy, taking into consideration the risks of travelling. In May, Saba Karim, BCCI GM Cricket Operations, had rubbished reports of changing the format of Ranji Trophy.

Uncertainty looms on age group tournaments like Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) and Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) as Ganguly had emphasised on keeping the youngsters away from the deadly virus.

Nothing concrete emerged out of the discussions on the senior men’s team’s Future Tour Programme (FTP). The members felt it’s too early to take a call as international cricket has only returned last week with the England-West Indies Test series.

Due to the pandemic, India’s tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have already been differed. Virat Kohli’s men’s long home series against England, scheduled for September, is set to be postponed.

Spotlight on Shah

Alka Bharadwaj, the nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the council, raised objection to the presence of Jay Shah in the meeting. Bhardwaj had questioned the BCCI secretary’s eligibility to attend the meeting, pointing out that Shah must go into cooling off period after the end of his term, as per Lodha Committee recommendation.

Shah, who was an administrator at the Gujarat State Cricket Association before becoming BCCI’s office-bearer, has completed his term of six years. The Apex Council members argued that there is no option in the rules for Shah to resign.

The board is planning to either pick Dharamsala or Ahmedabad as venues for training camp for the senior men’s team.