Umpire's Call: Heads I win, tails you lose

Tendulkar had said: “…once you have gone upstairs to the third umpire then the on-field umpire’s decision should not come into the picture at all. It doesn’t matter whether the ball is hitting 10 per cent or 15 per cent or 70 per cent because when you get bowled, none of this matters. Even if the ball is just clipping the bail and the umpire has given not out, that decision should be overturned when they have referred to the third umpire. It (Umpire’s Call) is too confusing and is unfair to bowlers also.”