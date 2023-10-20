Understated but effective: Rahul the 'keeper

"I just feel, my mindset or how I have played my cricket is what I have been taught to me growing up in Bangalore or in playing for Karnataka," Rahul told the media on Thursday night. "A player has to be flexible, a player has to be willing to do what the team requires -- whether it's batting at No. 1 or at No. 7, whatever the team requires of you, you have to do that. Wicketkeeping and batting at No. 5 are what they (team management) want me to do and they have given me enough time to do that; I've been in that position for the last two years - wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. It takes some time to understand that role. Each person has their own game but also understands what their role in the team is."