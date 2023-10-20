Understated but effective: Rahul the 'keeper

Pune: In a world given to hyperbole, it wasn't surprising to see the kinds of reactions KL Rahul's catch behind the wickets to dismiss Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz spawned here on Friday.
"Catch of the tournament," read one post on social media. "Is it an aeroplane or a bird," asked another while one more claimed, "bro can fly."
These slightly over-the-top reactions may have been partly because Rahul didn't keep wickets much during his formative years with various Karnataka teams, and took to wicketkeeping as the Indian team wanted a batter who could lend solidity to the batting line-up. You generally tend to cut some slack for them. The team management trusts him to be both a crisis man and an enforcer at No. 5. It's a role he has executed with perfection -- batting the team out of the rut against Australia and providing impetus to the innings in his subsequent outings.
Come to think of it, since his return to international fold this September, Rahul appears to have taken his batting to another level. In 11 matches, including the one against Bangladesh on Thursday night, he has conjured up 455 runs at an average of 113.75 per innings and a strike rate of 91.36 per 100 balls, numbers that are far superior to his career's. His overall average stands at 50.85 and strike rate at 87.42. While, in isolation, these aren't the digits to be scoffed at, the difference just puts in perspective his current run. Such has been its impact that the third biggest crowd cheer -- after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- at all four venues was reserved for the Bengalurean.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Given his current form, it's possible that his effective wicketkeeping hasn't been appreciated as much. But then it has long been considered a thankless job with your good work being recognised not in open praise but in silent acknowledgement. The diving catch on Thursday, however, had everyone sit and take notice of his improved skills with the big gloves.
As the official broadcaster showed later, Rahul exactly had 0.78 seconds of reflex time to hold on to the offer that was headed to fine-leg fence. The tall cricketer, not only displayed great reflex --something that doesn't come naturally to non-regular stumpers -- but also dived full length to his left, with his body perfectly aligned to the ground, to pull off a stunner. The 31-year-old's celebrations proved he knew it was a special effort. It was a sure medal-winner (something installed within the Indian team) until Ravindra Jadeja (who else?) took a blinder at backward point later in the innings.
Though the catch got Rahul all the attention, it's worth noting that he has conceded just four byes in as many matches this World Cup and has taken five catches -- the most among Indians.
"I just feel, my mindset or how I have played my cricket is what I have been taught to me growing up in Bangalore or in playing for Karnataka," Rahul told the media on Thursday night. "A player has to be flexible, a player has to be willing to do what the team requires -- whether it's batting at No. 1 or at No. 7, whatever the team requires of you, you have to do that. Wicketkeeping and batting at No. 5 are what they (team management) want me to do and they have given me enough time to do that; I've been in that position for the last two years - wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. It takes some time to understand that role. Each person has their own game but also understands what their role in the team is."
It's a job his illustrious state-mate and current head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, essayed with aplomb during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. The circumstances under which Dravid assumed the dual responsibility 20 year ago aren't too dissimilar to those that have compelled Rahul take up the twin role now. It's as much to ensure his position in the playing XI as to have a balance to the batting group. For all the flak, Rahul has shown why the team management waited on him and stuck to him even under great duress.