Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Understated yet effective: Axar Patel’s two moments of magic on the field

Axar Patel’s two moments of magic on the field, especially the second one, were pivotal to India's 7-run win in a high-octane game.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 19:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Axar Patel conjured two magical moments on the field that were critical to India
Axar Patel conjured two magical moments on the field that were critical to India
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 19:55 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us