Unfair to expect too much at this stage: Kapil Dev on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India call-up

<p>As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to be selected for the national team, Cricket legend Kapil Dev said that it would be "unfair" to expect too much from the young talent at this stage.</p><p>Dev feels that Sooryavanshi is a "special talent", but he would need time to adjust to the transition from club cricket to international cricket.</p>.Fearless at 15: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves cricket's biggest names in awe .<p>"He is a special talent, give him time, but he definitely showed the talent that he has. I think he is unbelievable, but again, he will have to conduct himself (in the Indian team), have to keep himself fit, and a lot of other things are going to happen when you are part of the national team.</p><p>"How much he is focused, only he can answer, but to me, he is a special talent," Kapil told PTI Videos on Monday.</p><p>"There's nothing wrong with giving respect to the young kid, but expecting too much at this stage would be wrong; he has just been included in the team. He will understand that club cricket is totally different from playing for your country, it's a different thought process so give him time, don't start expecting too much, just give him time," he said.</p><p>However, Dev's former teammate Madan Lal expressed confidence that Sooryavanshi would continue to display great form at the international level as well.</p><p>"This is a very big moment for him because he is a 15-year-old player who has forced his selection. He has got this chance because of his good performance."</p><p>"I think he will definitely be able to do it because he has the talent and in abundance. Why won't he be able to do it? He is also in good form."</p>.'Forced us to pick him': Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in India squad.<p>"He has played throughout the tournament and performed consistently. He is only 15 years old and has already shown what he is capable of," Lal said.</p><p>"I think if a player is talented, he will definitely be able to perform well. I don't think he will take much time. He has played so well. His nature of the game suits him.</p><p>"I am 100% sure that he will perform well in international cricket. He is an amazing talent," Lal said.</p><p>Sooryavanshi has had an excellent season at the recently concluded IPL showcasing his talent and fearless batting style. He was named in the squad for the T20I series against England and Ireland and has also been included in the contingent for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>