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Homesportscricket

Unfair to expect too much at this stage: Kapil Dev on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India call-up

Dev feels that Sooryavanshi is a "special talent", but he would need time to adjust to the transition from club cricket to international cricket.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketKapil DevVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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