United in Blue: Politicians, Celebs & superheroes come together to support Team India

As the nation gears up for the high-octane match between Team India and Pakistan at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, AI art enthusiast Sahid SK has reimagined a world where rival politicians, celebrities and superheroes setting aside their differences and united to support Team India as they face off against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. This visionary artwork has taken social media by storm and is going viral across the social media platform. Take a look...