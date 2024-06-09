Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

United in Blue: Politicians, Celebs & superheroes come together to support Team India

As the nation gears up for the high-octane match between Team India and Pakistan at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, AI art enthusiast Sahid SK has reimagined a world where rival politicians, celebrities and superheroes setting aside their differences and united to support Team India as they face off against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. This visionary artwork has taken social media by storm and is going viral across the social media platform. Take a look...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 09:14 IST
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in blue jersey cheering for Team India.

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in blue jersey cheering for Team India.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut with ex-boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan cheering for Team India.

Kangana Ranaut with ex-boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan cheering for Team India.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

Not just politicians and celebrities, even the artists reimagined superheroes. In this photo, Iron Man is seen with Thanos.

Not just politicians and celebrities, even the artists reimagined superheroes. In this photo, Iron Man is seen with Thanos.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

The artist also shared pictures of the Joker and Batman cheering from the stands.

The artist also shared pictures of the Joker and Batman cheering from the stands.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

'Breaking Bad''s Walter White and Walter White Jr were also reimagined enjoying the match.

'Breaking Bad''s Walter White and Walter White Jr were also reimagined enjoying the match.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

The AI artist also reimagined Spider-Man and Venom coming together to cheer for team blue.

The AI artist also reimagined Spider-Man and Venom coming together to cheer for team blue.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

The artist also reimagined AAP supremo Kejriwal enjoying the match from the jail.

The artist also reimagined AAP supremo Kejriwal enjoying the match from the jail.

Credit: Instagram/@sahixd

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2024, 09:14 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsT20 World CupIndia vs PakistanICC T20 World CupArtificial IntelligenceAITrendingPakistan vs India

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT