United in Blue: Politicians, Celebs & superheroes come together to support Team India

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in blue jersey cheering for Team India.
Credit: Instagram/@sahixd
Kangana Ranaut with ex-boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan cheering for Team India.
Not just politicians and celebrities, even the artists reimagined superheroes. In this photo, Iron Man is seen with Thanos.
The artist also shared pictures of the Joker and Batman cheering from the stands.
'Breaking Bad''s Walter White and Walter White Jr were also reimagined enjoying the match.
The AI artist also reimagined Spider-Man and Venom coming together to cheer for team blue.
The artist also reimagined AAP supremo Kejriwal enjoying the match from the jail.
Published 09 June 2024, 09:14 IST