Unsung hero on cusp of milestone

As the Tuesday morning melee continued to build at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, a couple joined the back of the boarding queue for a flight to New Delhi.

It’s Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja Pujara - no teammates, no security, and no real luggage either. He’s on his phone and his wife’s looking to him to fast-track the process.

Pujara isn’t rushed, obviously.

After a few minutes at the back of the line, one person recognised him and asked him to partake in a selfie. Pujara obliged with the best smile he could compose this early in the day.

Though somewhat confused by the casual air of the couple still, airport security and those working for the airlines ushered the couple into a bus all to themselves for the two-minute ride to the aircraft.

Frankly, Pujara was never going to get swarmed. People barely recognised him, and even those who did were so thrown off by his nonchalance, they felt compelled to stay in their lane.

Pujara, head down for the most part, slipped away just like that. And yet, as this story is being read, it probably comes as no surprise that that is the most Pujara thing to do.

‘Head down. Move forward.’

Simple as it sounds, this philosophy has brought Pujara to the cusp of his greatest achievement.

Come February 17, the 35-year-old from Rajkot, all things being equal, will become only the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests.

Perhaps, the last 13 years of his career will flash before him as he takes the field against Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Perhaps, it won’t. With Pujara, you can never tell.

But his body of work is so impressive that those who have watched him, even those who have insisted on his exclusion from time to time, will doff their hat.

Pujara should take a moment to acknowledge these plaudits for he has worked far too hard and far too long at a job far too thankless to not.

Despite 7021 runs from 99 Tests at an average of 44.15 with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties, Pujara’s place in the team isn’t particularly irreplaceable. What’s more bothersome is that he’s often criticised by a few for the very thing he is respected for by many.

It’s all about convenience really. Naysayers don’t mind him buckling down and fighting for survival - literally in some cases - when India travel for tours to SENA nations.

At that point, the number of deliveries he faces to ensure the ball is old enough for his colleagues is lauded. When the competition is a tad easier, and the others are doing the scoring, he continues to bat the only way he knows how, but now is ‘too slow’.

Truth is, Pujara’s strike rate of 44.44 isn’t exactly what one would call bad. In fact when he was adjudged the player of the series following India's maiden triumph in Tests Down Under, his 521 runs had come at a strike rate of 41.41!

He manages this by rotating strike to perfection and by working the angles on the field. Also, his lightning quick footwork - before and after a couple of surgeries to his knees - allows him to be effective to a fault against spinners.

When there were attempts to sideline the right-hander citing his poor strike-rate, then India coach Anil Kumble had shut the debate saying strike-rate is only for the bowlers in Tests.

But Pujara does have a tendency to go into long slumps such as the time he went 48 innings between 2019 and 2022 without a century, or that 22-innings dry run in 2013-2014.

Droughts such as these have forced the management to leave him out in favour of younger, ‘quicker’ batters, but all roads somehow always lead back to Pujara.

Even if his numbers fall way short of expectation when he’s not in the subcontinent, he’s still the best Test option India have had at No.3 since Rahul David.

Those are not easy shoes to fill, and yet Pujara has managed to slip most of his foot in, and Dravid will be the first to give him that validation.