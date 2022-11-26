UP thrash depleted Mumbai by 8 wickets to reach Vijay Hazare quarterfinals

Uttar Pradesh took full advantage of an under-strength Mumbai side as they romped home by eight wickets in a lopsided pre-quarterfinal match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

UP bowlers, led by pacers Shivam Mavi (4/41) and Kartik Tyagi (2/43) and ably assisted by left-arm spinner Shiva Singh (2/43), restricted Mumbai to a below-par 220 all out on a fine batting pitch.

The chase was a cakewalk as keeper-opener Aryan Juyal (82 off 103 balls) anchored it with useful contributions from fellow opener Madhav Kaushik (46 off 75 balls) and skipper Karan Sharma (42 not out off 38 balls).

UP won the match with 26 balls to spare and will now face Maharashtra in the quarterfinal.

For Mumbai, missing out flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and the dangerous Sarfaraz Ahmed (both on India A tour of Bangladesh) due to national commitments did have its effect as neither Prithvi Shaw (10) nor skipper Ajinkya Rahane (26 off 39 balls) could make a difference on the big day.

While Shaw was cleaned up by Mavi as he tried to play across the line, Rahane loosely drove away from his body to a fuller 'fifth off-stump' line delivery from Tyagi.

Mumbai were at one stage tottering at 94 for five after spinners Shiva and Shivam Sharma dismissed Arman Jaffer (32) and Suved Parkar (13) with arm balls.

Suved was gone trying to cut a delivery close to the stumps while Jaffer played to the wrong line and was out LBW.

However, Mumbai's crisis man Shams Mulani (51 off 70 balls) and keeper-batter Hardik Tamore (53 off 67 balls) added 103 runs for the sixth wicket which helped the current Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 champions cross the 200-run mark.

But once Tamore was out trying to hit a second six off Shiva, the last five Mumbai wickets fell for a mere 23 runs with no resistance from the lower order.

With no scoreboard pressure on them, UP openers Madhav and Aryan added 119 runs in 25 overs to set the tone. Aryan was more attacking with 10 boundaries while his partner had three fours and a six to his credit.

In fact, Priyam Garg (39 not out) and skipper Karan added 63 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand in just under 12 overs to knock off the required runs with minimum fuss.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai: 220 all out in 48.3 overs (Hardik Tamore 53, Shams Mulani 51, Shivam Mavi 4/41, Shiva Singh 2/43, Kartik Tyagi 2/43).

Uttar Pradesh: 221 for 2 in 45.4 overs (Aryan Juyal 82, Madhav Kaushik 46).