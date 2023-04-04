USA book spot at Cricket World Cup qualifier

The United States secured a place at the final qualifying tournament for this year's Cricket World Cup in India with a tense 25-run win over Jersey on Tuesday.

The Americans, who have never qualified for the main tournament, wrapped up a top-two finish in the Qualifier Play-off event in Namibia with their fourth win from five matches.

The USA have only previously qualified for a global ICC event once -- the 2004 Champions Trophy where they went out in the first round.

But they will qualify automatically for next year's T20 World Cup as co-hosts with the West Indies.

On Tuesday, they knew victory would secure a spot in the next stage with a day to spare.

American opener Steven Taylor made 79 in a total of 231 after Jersey won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Seamer Ali Khan put the US on track for a comfortable win with a magnificent opening spell which left Jersey reeling at 17-5.

But Asa Tribe (75) and Benjamin Ward (46) made it a nervy finale with a 97-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Khan returned to take two crucial late wickets, though, finishing with 7-32 as Jersey came up short and were knocked out of top-two contention as a result.

The final matches of the play-off will be held on Wednesday, with the United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Canada all in contention to join the US in going through.

The 10-team final qualifier will be held in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9.

The Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will all be competing for the two last World Cup places up for grabs, along with Scotland, Oman and Nepal.

This year's World Cup is being staged in India in October and November.