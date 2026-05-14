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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added to India A squad touring Sri Lanka; Tilak Varma to lead

The spinners include Dubey, Shedge, Vipraj Nigam while Prabhsimran and Kumar Kushagra are the two wicket keepers.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketSri LankaIndia Atilak varmaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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