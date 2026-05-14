<p>Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Thursday was included in the 15-member India A squad for a 50 over tri-nation series in Sri Lanka starting June 9. The third team apart from the hosts are Afghanistan A. </p><p>All the matches have been scheduled to be played Dambulla, while India A will also play two multi-day (four-day) unofficial Tests at Galle. The squad for those matches is yet to be announced.</p>.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores 3rd fastest IPL ton in punishing knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.<p>According to a <em>PTI </em>report, Sooryavanshi is being given an opportunity with the India A side as he is also being considered for the senior team for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom (Ireland and England) starting June 26. </p><p>Mumbai Indians and T20I mainstay Tilak Varma has been handed over the captaincy duties, while Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag is his deputy. Pacer Anshul Kamboj brings in some international experience with him </p><p>Tilak has earlier led India A squad, in which Priyansh Arya, who could partner Sooryavanshi at the top of the oder, had scored a hundred against Australia A last year.</p><p>The spinners include Dubey, Shedge, Vipraj Nigam while Prabhsimran and Kumar Kushagra are the two wicket keepers.</p><p>The 15-member squad has only three players-- pacers Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh and Yash Thakur -- are aged above 25. The players have been awarded for their impressive outings in Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the ongoing IPL. </p><p>India A will play Sri Lanka A (June 9 and 15) and Afghanistan A (June 11 and 17) twice and the top two teams will meet in the final slated on June 21.</p><p><strong>India A squad for the tri-series</strong>: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.</p>