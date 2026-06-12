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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is going to be bigger than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli put together: Dale Steyn

Sooryavanshi had an astonishing run in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs to bag the Orange Cap and the left-hander subsequently has been included in the India T20 squad to tour Ireland and England.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:12 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketSachin TendulkarDale SteynVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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