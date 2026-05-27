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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi narrowly misses IPL’s fastest century

He was just one hit away from reaching triple figures when reached 97 off 28 balls.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:34 IST
sportsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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