Vaibhav Sooryavanshi narrowly misses IPL’s fastest century

<p>Mullanpur: Rajasthan Royals' star batter<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/vaibhav-sooryavanshi-added-in-india-a-squad-touring-sri-lanka-tilak-varma-to-lead-4002962"> Vaibhav Sooryavanshi </a>on Wednesday narrowly missed registering the fastest century in the Indian Premier League history during his team's Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here, but broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in an edition.</p><p>The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, playing in his second season of the world's most lucrative T20 league, was just one hit away from reaching triple figures when reached 97 off 28 balls.</p>.<p>But he missed achieving the feat of fastest IPL century by just one hit as he, in the next ball, played an upper-cut off a short ball from Praful Hinge which flew to R Smaran at deep third man. Sooryavanshi walked off for 97 off 29 balls after hammering 12 sixes and five boundaries.</p><p>West Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest century in IPL, off 30 balls, during his knock of 175 off 66 balls with 17 sixes and 13 fours for RCB against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.</p>.IPL 2026 | 'Get his bat checked': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accused of using ‘AI chip’ .<p>Coming into this clash, Sooryavanshi was six sixes behind Gayle, who had recorded 59 sixes in the 2012 edition. Sooryavanshi's dozen hits over the ropes took him past Gayle's record as the youngster accumulated 65 maximums in IPL 2026.</p><p>His 65 sixes was also well clear of the season's second-best, Abhishek Sharma's 43 maximums.</p><p>Sooryavanshi had recorded the second fastest century of the IPL, off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls (11 sixes, 7 fours) in IPL 2025 for RR against Gujarat Titans.</p><p>The left-handed opening batter also holds the record for the third fastest IPL ton, off 36 balls, hitting 12 sixes and five fours for his 37-ball 103 against SRH earlier this season.</p>