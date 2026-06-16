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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs a gentle counselling, not harsh criticism

Sooryavanshi is not an ordinary teen. He has reached a level of cricket that very few players achieve, especially at such a young age.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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