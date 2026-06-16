Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs a gentle counselling, not harsh criticism

<p>Bengaluru: At 15 years of age, emotional outbursts are as surprising as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi routinely depositing the best bowlers in the world into the stands. They aren't, in many ways, unexpected. Unless you are a certain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sachin-tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a>, most <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/teenagers">teenagers </a>have to learn how to deal with pressure, disappointment and intense competition while on the job. That is why Monday's altercation involving Sooryavanshi and a few Sri Lankan players during a tri-series match between India A and Sri Lanka A should be viewed in that perspective rather than pass an immediate judgment.</p>.<p>Sooryavanshi is not an ordinary teen. He has reached a level of cricket that very few players achieve, especially at such a young age. Rare as it can be, talent alone hasn't gotten him thus far; he has displayed in abundance the ambition, confidence and a competitive spirit that complement his game. All this has combined to catapult him to a superstardom not seen since Tendulkar's international foray as a teen. If anything, it's been amplified by an all-pervasive social media platforms. But, with that, comes greater scrutiny, even if you are a teen. </p>.Watch | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in physical altercation as India A lose to Sri Lanka A in Super Over.<p>Cricket, as a team game, doesn't offer players many chances to have a go at each other, but those who play at the highest level know how demanding it can be. Opponents will resort to sledging, especially in close or high-stakes contests, to provoke you. You are not given concession because you are tender-aged, particularly when you are ruining bowlers' reputations built over years of toil and success. Learning to remain calm or within permissible "breach" in those situations is an important part of growing as a cricketer.</p>.<p>The right way respond when emotions run high is as integral to sport as one's skillset. The greatest players in the game have all faced provocation at some stage, but what separates them is their ability to channel those emotions in the right way. Sometimes that means responding through performance and sometimes it simply means walking away from a situation before it gets worse.</p>.<p>Physical altercations have no place in sport, especially so in cricket. Sport thrives on intensity, but it must not cross the line in the sand. Sooryavanshi, given his lack of experience in top-flight cricket, may not have understood the gravity of physically pushing a rival player, no matter what the provocation is.</p>.<p>That said, it would be unfair to judge Sooryavanshi’s character. Neither those who are defending his actions as the inevitable reaction nor those who are criticising his behaviour as some sort of a crime are helping the young cricketer's cause.</p>.<p>He doesn't warrant severe castigation, but he needs to be counselled about dos and don'ts. Even if he knows, sometimes they need to be instilled again. </p>.<p>"... He'll (Sooryavanshi) learn, he's a young kid with a lot of responsibilities and obviously, representing India," said Indian senior team spin coach Sairaj Bahutule, ahead of their second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Tuesday. "I think in the future, some sort of understanding will be there with him. And I'm sure he will not repeat it. I think such incidents can be avoided."</p>.<p>Carrying high expectations can be a daunting task even for seasoned campaigners, but it's more so for a teen who is yet to cut his teeth at the highest level. Sooryavanshi will encounter more such scenarios, perhaps even more intense and the challenge is to learn how to control that fire so it helps him succeed rather than gets him into trouble. </p>